Sunshine returns to parts of Southcentral, with rapid snowmelt in the Interior

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered showers are still being seen across coastal regions of Southcentral, while inland areas will see the return to some sunshine. The area of low pressure to our south will still influence our weather at least through today, with drier conditions returning for Southcentral and Southeast as the week draws to a close.

With sunshine expected to return, temperatures will rebound back into the low to mid 50s over the coming days. While we do stay on the drier side the rest of this week, Anchorage is only seeing a deficity of just over three-tenths of an inch of rain since April. While it’s not abnormally dry for the region, the dry spell has led to several areas seeing dusty conditions, as winds increase through the afternoon hours.

Meanwhile, through the Interior and Southwest Alaska rapid snowmelt continues. The above average flood potential on many area rivers remains, due to the snowpack and possible ice jams. The Kuskokwim River at Crooked Creek remains under a flood watch through Sunday evening, as flooding is being monitored due to a potential ice jam.

Stay alert in the coming days, as ice jam floodings bring high uncertainty across the state.

Enjoy the sunshine Southcentral!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.