Alaska fire crews create vital fuel breaks to prepare for worst-case scenario

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - Out in the Lynx Lake area Wednesday afternoon, a Pioneer Peak Hotshot crew was busy chainsawing beetle-kill and slash, while another was burning piles. It’s part of a long-term strategic effort to reduce the effects of catastrophic wildfires by creating fuel breaks within 50 feet of the roadway.

This allows personnel and residents to maintain access in the event of a wildfire.

Cal Maki with the Alaska Division of Forestry Mat-Su Office said it’s an important project for areas like this in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough where residents live off a one way in, one way out road system.

“One of our concerns, and why we initiated this project, is to be able to ease that access for people if there is a fire like Sockeye, McKinley,” Maki said. “To be able to get down this road system without being impinged by flames or fire.”

Funding for projects such as this comes in the form of federal grants awarded to states by the USDA Forest Service State and Private Forestry programs. The effort focuses on prevention and suppression within vulnerable communities by reducing hazardous fuels and restoring fire-adapted ecosystems.

In recent years, Southcentral Alaska has experienced an outbreak of spruce beetles that have created dangerous wildfire conditions in heavily wooded areas. Beetle-killed spruce mixed with wind-driven weather events have heavily contributed to the quick growth of some of the most notable wildfires Alaska has experienced in recent decades.

Victor Snell, fire chief for the Willow-Caswell Fire Department, called it “gasoline on a stick.”

“The fire moves very quickly,” Snell said. “It can jump ahead a quarter mile, a half a mile in just minutes, and then it becomes impossible to get ahead of it.”

Which is why the Division of Forestry is utilizing federal grants to thin out the dead trees and dry slash along remote residential roads. But it’s not just up to the state and local entities to take defensive measures, it is also the responsibility of property owners to create defensible space on their properties.

Brian Grenier is a longtime resident in the area and has taken it upon himself to do the same work on his land, which the forestry division says is something they like seeing.

“What we’re doing is trying to be good stewards,” Grenier said. “Right now we’re selective thinning of the trees, and mostly trying to just take the dead stuff out.”

The Division of Forestry is encouraging landowners to engage with officials in their area to have their properties assessed for recommendations to create their own defensible space.

Until the Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew is called out to fight an active wildfire here in Alaska or down in the Lower 48, they’ll continue to do the work necessary to keep both fire service officials and residents in the area safe if a wildfire occurs.

