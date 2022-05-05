Advertisement

Alaska lawmakers struggle with dividend debate

Less than two weeks remain in the legislative session that began in January.
Less than two weeks remain in the legislative session that began in January.(Permanent Fund Dividend Division/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska lawmakers are running out of time this session to pass legislation aimed at resolving the annual debate over what size dividend should be paid to residents from the state’s oil-wealth fund.

Legislative leaders have said they see resolving the divisive debate as critical. But lawmakers have yet to agree on what a new formula should look like or on what other elements should accompany it.

A dividend bill in the Senate was bumped from the floor for further work Wednesday. Senate President Peter Micciche says it didn’t have the votes to pass.

Less than two weeks remain in the legislative session that began in January.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

The Alaska Legislature has passed a bill onto Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s desk that aims to strengthen...
Alaska Legislature passes bill that aims to strengthen VPSO program
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American...
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons day recognized in Alaska
Alaska's News Source produces a weekly series known as Inside The Gates, with stories focused...
Outside the Gates: Alaska Veterans Museum gets much needed upgrade
The Poker Creek Port of crossing will be open for three months this summer — from June 1 to...
Alaska’s northernmost border crossing to reopen after 2-year closure