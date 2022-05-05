Alaska lawmakers struggle with dividend debate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska lawmakers are running out of time this session to pass legislation aimed at resolving the annual debate over what size dividend should be paid to residents from the state’s oil-wealth fund.

Legislative leaders have said they see resolving the divisive debate as critical. But lawmakers have yet to agree on what a new formula should look like or on what other elements should accompany it.

A dividend bill in the Senate was bumped from the floor for further work Wednesday. Senate President Peter Micciche says it didn’t have the votes to pass.

Less than two weeks remain in the legislative session that began in January.

