Alaska’s northernmost border crossing to reopen after 2-year closure

POKER CREEK, Alaska (KTUU) - Following two years of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Poker Creek Port of Entry will once again be open to motorists crossing the border between the United States and Canada, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The border crossing is the northernmost point of access between Alaska and Canada and sits along the 79-mile gravel road known as the Top of the World Highway, which begins at a junction with the Taylor Highway near Jack Wade and runs to West Dawson, Yukon Territory.

The port of crossing will be open for three months this summer from June 1 to Sept. 1, 2022. The agency advised travelers to plan for weather delays, as the crossing sits at over 4,500 feet altitude and often can see cold weather during summer months.

The border will be open to allow motorists across from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., a slight change from previous years’ schedules, and border protection requires an I-94 form to make the crossing.

