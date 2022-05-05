Anchorage nonprofit Arctic Entries hosting fundraiser for revenue lost during pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Arctic Entries, Anchorage’s popular live storytelling organization, is fundraising to keep Alaskan storytelling alive. This is the first time in the nonprofit’s history that they have had to fundraise for themselves.

The organization brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories — whether they be funny, sad or sweet — providing an intimate look into Alaskan life while donating to the community.

“Alaska and Alaskans who live here just have a very unique subset of people and a very unique subset of stories,” said Arran Forbes, president of Arctic Entries. “We’re big enough that there’s this enormous diversity in our people and in the kinds of stories that get told and come to life here, but we’re small enough that you can still feel really intimately connected to the people who are telling those stories.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the completely volunteer-run organization ran out of revenue as they had very few shows, but their overhead remained the same. The group posted online this week that it will seek help from the public to keep the live events going.

The fundraising will cover the production cost of shows for the summer of 2022 and hopefully every future show as well, and can continue to generate thousands of dollars in investments back into the community. After the pandemic, Forbes says it’s more important than ever.

“We ourselves have been surprised by how much demand there is and how important this organization has become to the community,” she said. “But it makes sense when you think about it, especially in pandemic terms where we’ve been so isolated from one another — be it on the internet, or actually social distancing — that people are wanting those stories told live, told in person, and feeling that connection more than ever.”

Typically, a season will run from September to May. After the season is over, Arctic Entries will consult the community on who they believe should receive the proceeds. They search for nonprofits that have “boots on the ground” and are directly serving the people of Alaska whose dollars make the biggest impact.

Prior to the pandemic, Arctic Entries’ ticket sales raised more than $40,000 annually for multiple local nonprofits. They hope to raise $7,000 to $8,000 to cover costs for their entire season to then turn around and raise money to put back into the community.

