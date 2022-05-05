Bronson administration seeks audit of recent Anchorage election

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson is seeking an audit of records and litmus test of election technology following the municipality’s recent election, according to an email written to the Anchorage municipal clerk, deputy clerk and Anchorage Election Commission provided to Alaska’s News Source.

Bronson is seeking a host of records related to the April 5 election, as well as an audit of the machines and technology used to carry it out, according to a records request sent on April 29.

“An audit, such as this, is beneficial for identifying and improving additional vulnerabilities for future elections,” said Corey Allen Young, the mayor’s spokesperson, in a statement. “There is no harm to ensuring our election system is one of the best in the country and we look forward to the cooperation of the Clerk’s Office to uphold transparency and integrity of Anchorage’s elections.”

Acting Deputy Municipal Clerk of Elections Jamie Heinz said they are reviewing Bronson’s request and are unable to comment.

In the request, Bronson wrote that his office had received questions and concerns related to the voting process from election observers. However, at the bottom of the email in bold letters, a disclaimer says “Mayor Bronson and his administration are not questioning the results of the election.”

“To further promote integrity and confidence in the election process, my administration is willing to pay and perform a technical litmus test and forensic audit of election technology,” Bronson’s email read.

The email from Bronson went on to ask for answers to questions brought to his office from observers and constituents during the last election, requesting all records, emails, documents, and other materials, related to their appeal.

The first question revolved around a Dominion Voting Systems technician named Mr. Whu Leung who they say arrived at the election center on April 19, before the election was confirmed, and stuck a USB into the voting machine while ballots were being accepted.

A series of follow-up questions asked why he was there, what contract he was under, and whether a background check was done on Leung before he was authorized to work on voting infrastructure.

Further questions outlined in the email ask the municipal clerk’s office whether they maintained a log of voters, ballot styles and ballots not being received. Another line of questioning asks whether all ballots were mailed 21 days before April 5 in line with municipal code.

Bronson’s message wraps up with a lengthy detailed request for materials, messages, files and other miscellaneous things related to the questions and concerns they said came from constituents and observers.

Following a public session of canvass, the Anchorage Election Commission issued a memo to the Anchorage Assembly on April 26, in which it detailed how the commission had addressed some of the complaints it received. In their report, the commission said it found that any mistakes or informalities are “fairly minor” and “unlikely to change the outcomes of any of the candidate races.”

The memo also said that, generally, the municipal clerk didn’t find any failures to comply with the law or any widespread issues.

