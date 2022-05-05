Four more acts added to Alaska State Fair concert calendar

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2022 Alaska State Fair concert lineup received another four acts Thursday as the full schedule continues to unveil itself.

Adding to the seven names already announced are four more acts that feature music and comedy, starting Aug. 25 when country music singer Chayce Beckham takes the stage at the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre on the state fairgrounds in Palmer. Beckham came to prominence when he won season 19 of American Idol, and according to a press release from fair officials, won the long-running competition with an original song, the first winner to do so in the show’s history.

The next name to be added to the state fair schedule is Darci Lynne, a singer and ventriloquist who, like Beckham, rose to fame on the strength of winning a national television competition. Lynne became the youngest winner of America’s Got Talent in 2017 by combining comedy with her ventriloquism skill and her musical talent for singing.

Shaggy and Common Kings are the next new act on the schedule with a Sept. 2 date. Shaggy is a Grammy award-winning artist and is the only dancehall artist in music history to reach diamond status on an album, and has successfully combined reggae and dance music on the way to landing Billboard Hot 100 hits. Joining Shaggy on the stage is Common Kings, an upbeat band that features island-style music.

Last to be named on this year’s schedule is Lauren Daigle, a Christian country music artist that has won several Grammy awards. Daigle’s debut album “How Can It Be” went platinum and produced three No. 1 songs Billboard songs.

Tickets for these acts will be available for purchase starting May 13 on the Alaska State Fair website.

2022 Alaska State Fair concert schedule

Friday, Aug. 19 — CAAMP

Saturday, Aug. 20 — Chris Janson

Sunday, Aug. 21 — Blue Öyster Cult

Monday, Aug. 22 — TobyMac

Thursday, Aug. 25 — Chayce Beckham

Friday, Aug. 26 — Rise Against

Monday, Aug. 29 — Darci Lynne

Friday, Sept. 2 — Shaggy and Common Kings

Saturday, Sept. 3 — Brothers Osborne

Sunday, Sept. 4 — Barenaked Ladies

Monday, Sept. 5 — Lauren Daigle

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.