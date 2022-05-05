Advertisement

Four more acts added to Alaska State Fair concert calendar

The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source.
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2022 Alaska State Fair concert lineup received another four acts Thursday as the full schedule continues to unveil itself.

Adding to the seven names already announced are four more acts that feature music and comedy, starting Aug. 25 when country music singer Chayce Beckham takes the stage at the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre on the state fairgrounds in Palmer. Beckham came to prominence when he won season 19 of American Idol, and according to a press release from fair officials, won the long-running competition with an original song, the first winner to do so in the show’s history.

The next name to be added to the state fair schedule is Darci Lynne, a singer and ventriloquist who, like Beckham, rose to fame on the strength of winning a national television competition. Lynne became the youngest winner of America’s Got Talent in 2017 by combining comedy with her ventriloquism skill and her musical talent for singing.

First seven acts of 2022 State Fair lineup announced

Shaggy and Common Kings are the next new act on the schedule with a Sept. 2 date. Shaggy is a Grammy award-winning artist and is the only dancehall artist in music history to reach diamond status on an album, and has successfully combined reggae and dance music on the way to landing Billboard Hot 100 hits. Joining Shaggy on the stage is Common Kings, an upbeat band that features island-style music.

Last to be named on this year’s schedule is Lauren Daigle, a Christian country music artist that has won several Grammy awards. Daigle’s debut album “How Can It Be” went platinum and produced three No. 1 songs Billboard songs.

Tickets for these acts will be available for purchase starting May 13 on the Alaska State Fair website.

2022 Alaska State Fair concert schedule

  • Friday, Aug. 19 — CAAMP
  • Saturday, Aug. 20 — Chris Janson
  • Sunday, Aug. 21 — Blue Öyster Cult
  • Monday, Aug. 22 — TobyMac
  • Thursday, Aug. 25 — Chayce Beckham
  • Friday, Aug. 26 — Rise Against
  • Monday, Aug. 29 — Darci Lynne
  • Friday, Sept. 2 — Shaggy and Common Kings
  • Saturday, Sept. 3 — Brothers Osborne
  • Sunday, Sept. 4 — Barenaked Ladies
  • Monday, Sept. 5 — Lauren Daigle

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
Tractors parade down South Chugach Street on their way to downtown Palmer
Mat-Su farmers take over morning commute in 6th annual event
An employee for MAC Federal Credit Union pumps free gas for a community member on Friday, April...
Mat-Su drivers line up at the pump for some free fuel