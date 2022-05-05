Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway for man who went missing in 2016, police say

Anchorage police say that human remains discovered in last summer in Turnagain Pass are those of a man who was reported missing in 2016, and police are now investigating the case as a homicide.
By Tim Rockey
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
According to a post on the Anchorage Police Department website, police received a report that 46-year-old Jose G. Gonzalez was missing on July 16, 2016 when he did not show up to his job. Police wrote that after an investigation, they were unable to find Gonzalez.

Early this year, police say that remains discovered in Turnagain Pass in 2021 were identified as Gonzalez. Police assigned detectives to the case when he was originally unable to be located, and wrote that his death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Brett Sarber at 907-786-2651 or email him at brett.sarber@anchorageak.gov. Also, tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting a tip online.

