Advertisement

Inside the Gates: Sen. Sullivan continues to look for solutions regarding Alaska active duty suicide rates

Some members told Sen. Dan Sullivan and California Rep. Jackie Speier that they are facing wait...
Some members told Sen. Dan Sullivan and California Rep. Jackie Speier that they are facing wait times between three to six months for an appointment.(KTUU)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After hosting a listening session in April on military bases in Alaska regarding suicide among military members, Sen. Dan Sullivan and California Rep. Jackie Speier noticed a need for additional mental health resources in the state.

We are very focused on trying to address what the challenges are,” Sullivan said.

Between 2018 and 2021, Alaska recorded a total of 29 military deaths, according to statistics from the U.S. Army Alaska.

According to Sullivan, he and Speier noticed a lack of openings for mental health appointments. Some active duty members told them that they are facing wait times between three to six months for an appointment.

In addressing the situation, Sullivan wrote Army Secretary Christine Wormuth with recommendations on what they believe the next steps should be moving forward. Sullivan wrote that the Army needs to do more to address the deaths and take preventive action in making sure they do not continue.

Sen. Sullivan joins California lawmaker in listening session to target solution to Alaska’s active duty suicide rates

“There’s a lot of work to do and we’re just really focused on listening to the people it’s mostly affected,” Sullivan said.

One local program that is available to military personnel is the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health. The clinic is open to all current and past armed forces members, in addition to their loved ones. The program works to help break potential barriers that may be limiting someone from coming in to use their services.

“If there is ever a barrier getting care — whether that be coming in person, or coming via telehealth, whether that be a child care need or a transportation need — we’re here for you,” said Mary Beth Goodman with the clinic. “And we can help work through those barriers to make sure that people are getting the care they need, when they need it.”

Military members looking for services can check out the web page JBER connect, which provides a list of services that are often around Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for different mental health needs.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

Police lights stock image.
Woman charged with murder, DUI in deadly crash near Yakutat
The Alaska Board of Game has voted to allow people to have emus in Alaska
The Alaska Board of Game approves emus in Alaska
The Alaska Board of Game has voted to allow Alaskans to own emus.
Starting in July, Alaskans can own emus
Fast Cast, May 4, 2022