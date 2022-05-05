Nicer weather in the forecast for Mother’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds were clearing, and the sunshine warmed up the Anchorage area on Wednesday, with a lightning strike even showing up north of the city in the afternoon as showers started firing up.

Western Alaska gets a sunny outlook. It will be partly to mostly sunny for Thursday and highs 28-38, with the exception of Galena, with 51 degrees. A flood advisory for ice jam flooding potential is in effect for Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River. Residents should be prepared to leave if flooding ensues.

Southeast Alaska will get mostly cloudy skies and rain showers not far away. Winds will remain light. Highs will be cooler, staying in the upper 40s in most areas.

Interior locations will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny conditions, isolated showers and light winds. Highs will generally hit the 50s.

Single digit overnight lows are coming in northern Alaska. Spring temperatures are much cooler with highs in the teens over the coast and 21 to 31 from Prudhoe to Anaktuvuk Pass.

