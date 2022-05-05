Advertisement

Nicer weather in the forecast for Mother’s Day

Isolated showers pop up on warming afternoons
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds were clearing, and the sunshine warmed up the Anchorage area on Wednesday, with a lightning strike even showing up north of the city in the afternoon as showers started firing up.

Western Alaska gets a sunny outlook. It will be partly to mostly sunny for Thursday and highs 28-38, with the exception of Galena, with 51 degrees. A flood advisory for ice jam flooding potential is in effect for Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River. Residents should be prepared to leave if flooding ensues.

Southeast Alaska will get mostly cloudy skies and rain showers not far away. Winds will remain light. Highs will be cooler, staying in the upper 40s in most areas.

Interior locations will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny conditions, isolated showers and light winds. Highs will generally hit the 50s.

Single digit overnight lows are coming in northern Alaska. Spring temperatures are much cooler with highs in the teens over the coast and 21 to 31 from Prudhoe to Anaktuvuk Pass.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

5-4-22_MF Flood Advisory
Nicer spring conditions as we near Mother's Day
Sunshine returns to parts of Southcentral, with rapid snowmelt in the Interior
Sunshine returns to parts of Southcentral Alaska, with rapid snowmelt in Interior
Sunshine returns to parts of Southcentral, with rapid snowmelt in the Interior
Sunshine returns to parts of Southcentral, with rapid snowmelt in the Interior
MF-Bethel rainbows_J.Prince 5-3-22
May mix of sun and showers