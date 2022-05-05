Sunshine remains as the weekend approaches

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some isolated showers remain this morning across Southcentral, but the general trend is for the activity to slowly decrease. While we can’t rule out lingering showers into the evening hours, expect a drier trend for the weekend. This will lead to more sunshine and warmer conditions in the days ahead with daily highs remaining in the low to mid 50s.

Southeast will also get in on the action, with drier weather and sunshine returning into the weekend. It’ll be a nice weekend for all to get outside and soak up the sunshine. Highs in Southeast will slowly warm back into the low to mid 50s through the first part of next week.

While no significant weather looks likely across the state, breakup will still bring the potential for ice jams and flooding. If you live near rivers that are prone to flooding during breakup, remain alert and have a plan in place should flooding occur.

Starting next week, the active weather looks to bring a return to showers for Southcentral and Southeast.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

