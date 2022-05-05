Advertisement

‘This is really exciting!’: 3 couples welcome twins at same hospital within hours

Three sets of twins were born on the same day at an Iowa hospital. (Source: KWQC)
By Kyle Kiel and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - It’s something you don’t see every day, even at a hospital, and that’s three couples having three sets of twins, all born within hours of each other.

Hospital officials at the UnityPoint-Trinity’s Bettendorf BirthPlace said the six babies were born between 6:20 a.m. and 6:46 p.m. on May 2. One set of twins were boys, another set were girls and the other was a boy and a girl.

KWQC reports labor, delivery nurses and doctors had their hands full, but the team was prepared.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for our team to have three sets of twins born on the same day,” said Kelli Sieverding, nurse manager. “They all were well and newborn admissions.”

Braelyn and Brooklyn were the first set of twins born.

“I like that we’re a part of being the three sets of twins. I’m jealous of the two boys, but it’s really cool to be part of this,” said Kaitlin Connard, Braelyn and Brooklyn’s mother.

In the afternoon, Violet and Asher made their appearance.

Parents Stacy and Jacob Smith said they knew there was at least one more set of multiples earlier that day.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is really exciting!’ And then we found out there was somebody else here to deliver twins. Three sets of twins in one shift, that’s pretty cool,” Stacy Smith said.

Rounding out the day shift, Ezra and Cian arrived.

All of the parents said they were grateful for the chance to meet up and for everyone getting to go home healthy.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

Alaska's News Source produces a weekly series known as Inside The Gates, with stories focused...
Outside the Gates: Alaska Veterans Museum gets much needed upgrade
FILE - Caroline Kennedy speaks during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential...
Senate confirms key ambassador slots, including Kennedy
California couple find hundreds of birds inside their home
FILE - White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question from a reporter...
Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks