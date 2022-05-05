Advertisement

Woman charged with murder, DUI in deadly crash near Yakutat

Police lights stock image.
Police lights stock image.(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By Paul Choate
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
YAKUTAT, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman faces multiple charges including murder after a deadly crash near Yakutat on Saturday, according to a news release from the Yakutat Department of Public Safety.

Erica Totland is charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence and three counts of third-degree assault.

The single-vehicle rollover crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. on Forest Highway 10, about two miles from Yakutat. All five people in the vehicle were injured and Anton Eriksson later died from his injuries, the release said.

One person was taken by air to Anchorage for treatment. Two others were treated and released from the scene.

Totland, the driver, was held at the Lemon Creek Corrections Center.

Online court records show Totland appeared in court in Juneau on Sunday and an attorney was appointed. She is due back in court on May 11.

