Anchorage man indicted on double murder, sexual abuse charges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man that was arrested in New York state after fleeing Alaska was indicted Thursday on murder and sexual assault charges, according to a release from the Alaska Department of Law.

Jalonni Marcel Blackshear, 39, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder, as well as two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of incest, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and one count of first-degree forgery.

The indictment stems from a double homicide case that began when Anchorage police found Raechyl Blackshear, 35, and Jayla Blackshear, 14, dead with “shotgun wounds” on April 15 in a residence on Resurrection Drive in the Scenic Foothills neighborhood of Northeast Anchorage.

Previously, Jalonni Blackshear had been accused of sexually abusing Jayla in a criminal complaint. Thursday’s release said the incidents occurred between March 30 and April 4.

Blackshear, a former correctional officer with the state of Alaska, fled the state and was caught on Staten Island, New York, by Homeland Security Officers on April 20, according to the release.

If found guilty, Blackshear could face 99 years or more in jail. The release said he is currently in federal custody on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and will be arraigned before the Superior Court at a later date once he is back in Alaska.

