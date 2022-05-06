Advertisement

Daily showers and sunshine into the weekend

Rogue thunderstorms are possible as daily highs warm into the mid 50s.
By Aaron Morrison
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A beautiful stretch of weather awaits Southcentral and Southeast into the weekend, as fairly dry conditions and plenty of sunshine will be expected. While dry weather will be in the forecast for many, diurnal showers and storms can be expected for the valley. This comes as daily highs warm into the low to mid 50s through the next week. Most of the showers and storms will stay confined near the mountains, but we could see a few rogue showers make there way into Anchorage.

As for Southeast, sunshine and slowly warming highs returns to the region. While highs today will top out near 50 degrees, by Monday many areas will easily see highs approaching the mid to upper 50s. This quiet stretch of weather will stay with the panhandle through the first part of next week, before active weather is set to make a return.

While no signficant weather is set to impact the state in the coming days, river breakup continues to be an issue. A flood watch is in effect for the Kuskokwim River near Crooked Creek, as an ice jam remains in place near Rabbit Island. As the waters steadily rise, one should have a plan in place in case flooding does occur.

Have a wonderful and sunny weekend!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

Daily showers and sunshine into the weekend
Daily showers and sunshine into the weekend
MF 5-5-22_Map
May showers and sunshine share the sky
Sunshine remains as the weekend approaches
Sunshine remains as the weekend approaches
Sunshine remains as the weekend approaches
Sunshine remains as the weekend approaches