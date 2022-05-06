Daily showers and sunshine into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A beautiful stretch of weather awaits Southcentral and Southeast into the weekend, as fairly dry conditions and plenty of sunshine will be expected. While dry weather will be in the forecast for many, diurnal showers and storms can be expected for the valley. This comes as daily highs warm into the low to mid 50s through the next week. Most of the showers and storms will stay confined near the mountains, but we could see a few rogue showers make there way into Anchorage.

As for Southeast, sunshine and slowly warming highs returns to the region. While highs today will top out near 50 degrees, by Monday many areas will easily see highs approaching the mid to upper 50s. This quiet stretch of weather will stay with the panhandle through the first part of next week, before active weather is set to make a return.

While no signficant weather is set to impact the state in the coming days, river breakup continues to be an issue. A flood watch is in effect for the Kuskokwim River near Crooked Creek, as an ice jam remains in place near Rabbit Island. As the waters steadily rise, one should have a plan in place in case flooding does occur.

Have a wonderful and sunny weekend!

