May showers and sunshine share the sky

Warmer afternoons lead to showers
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage is on the dry side, even with the chance of showers in the forecast Thursday evening.

Anchorage has seen just .21 inches of precipitation in the last 55 days. Thunderstorms were firing up around Palmer and Wasilla and showers were coming down. Pop-up showers are likely Friday night, and by Saturday night they will be in the Northern portion of the region.

Weak low pressure is still rotating through the Gulf of Alaska, so that presents an opportunity for increasing sunshine for many areas of mainland Alaska.

There have been two advisories to address for the state as well. A Flood Watch for ice jam flooding remains in effect for Crooked Creek along the Kuskokwim river as break-up season is in full swing. In Southeast Alaska, a Frost Advisory has been issued for Juneau, Gustavus and north to Haines between 1 a.m.-8 a.m. Friday. Temperatures dropping to 32 degrees could harm sensitive vegetation.

The hot spots today were Palmer and Soldotna with 57 degrees and the cold spot was Utqiagvik with 12 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

