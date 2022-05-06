Nearly $132 million allocated for Alaska fishery disasters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday announced the allocation of nearly $132 million to Alaska for fishery disasters, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration news release.

The funds are part of a total of $144 million being distributed nationwide to states and tribes for fishery disasters that happened between 2018 and 2021.

“Productive and sustainable fisheries play a vital role in supporting our blue economy, from creating jobs to literally putting food on the table, all while helping to preserve the health of our delicate ocean ecosystem,” Raimondo said in the release. “Once distributed, these funds will help affected fisheries and communities recover from disasters and make them more resilient to future challenges.”

In Alaska, the funding breaks down as follows:

Norton Sound Red King Crab, 2019 — $1,434,571

2018 Upper Cook Inlet East Side Setnet Salmon and 2020 Upper Cook Inlet Salmon Fisheries — $9,414,087

Bering Sea Tanner Crab Fishery, 2019/2020 — $12,948,148

Gulf of Alaska Pacific Cod Fishery, 2020 — $17,790,330

Copper River and Prince William Sound Salmon Fisheries, 2018 and 2020 — $34,360,624

Norton Sound, Yukon River, Chignik, Kuskokwim River and Southeast Alaska Salmon Fisheries, 2020 and 2021 Yukon River Salmon Fishery — $55,984,834

To allocate funding for the eligible disasters, NOAA Fisheries used commercial revenue loss information and took into consideration cultural and subsistence uses, the release said.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-Alaska) expressed gratitude for the funding in a news release sent by Murkowski’s press office.

“I’m pleased to announce this crucial funding is finally on the way for Alaska’s seafood industry,” Murkowski said. “After facing both serious fishery disasters and the pandemic, there are owners, employees, families, and entire communities in our state who can now breathe a little easier. I thank Secretary Raimondo and (Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda) Young, who were strong partners at the Department of Commerce and OMB as we worked to reform and improve a truly broken approval process. Going forward, I will be pushing for further assistance, to help guarantee that Alaska’s industry can keep their operations up and running and continue to provide fresh, healthy seafood at home and around the globe.”

“I want to express my appreciation to Secretary Raimondo and OMB Director Young for working so closely with me and my team to get these disaster declarations approved and funds allocated for Alaska’s fishermen,” Sullivan said. “These disasters have had a widespread impact across our state—devastating many of our coastal and river-based communities, fishermen, and Alaska Native subsistence users. While these federal dollars won’t make these Alaskans and their families whole, they will go a long way toward providing much-needed relief.”

Fishery-related infrastructure projects, habitat restoration, state-run vessel and fishing permit buybacks and job retraining are among the activities that can be considered for funding, among others, according to NOAA.

NOAA Fisheries will be working with states receiving the funding in the coming months on administering the funds.

A full breakdown of the allocations to states and tribes can be viewed by clicking here.

