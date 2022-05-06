‘Robust summer’ visitor numbers expected for Denali National Park and Preserve

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National parks across the country saw their visitor numbers dip during the pandemic due to travel restrictions, and Alaska’s eight national parks were among the hardest hit.

But, heading into Mother’s Day weekend with cruise ships arriving in Alaska, Denali National Park is hopeful its visitor numbers will rebound.

“We are anticipating a robust summer and visitation approaching what it was in 2019,” Denali National Park Public Affairs Officer Sharon Stiteler said.

In 2020, visitation to national parks across the country fell by 28%, according to an economic trends report from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Alaska saw an even bigger dip, as visits dropped by 86%, according to the report. In 2019, Alaska saw more than 1.8 million park visits, compared to about 263,000 in 2020.

Those numbers began to recover last summer as Stiteler said they saw independent travelers.

“People couldn’t find rental cars so they were using U-Hauls. It was the craziest thing, seeing U-Hauls on the park road in the wilderness,” Stiteler said.

Denali and Glacier Bay are the state’s two most popular national parks, and in 2019 they saw over a million visitors combined during normal years thanks to cruise ships passengers, according to the labor department’s report. In 2021, Denali had 13% of the visitors it saw in 2019, while Glacier Bay had 38%.

While the in-demand parks crawl back to pre-pandemic levels, Kenai Fjords and Lake Clark national parks exceeded their 2019 numbers last summer thanks to in-state travel.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.