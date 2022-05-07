Advertisement

Anchorage Municipal Greenhouses are in full bloom

Anchorage's municipal greenhouses are in full bloom.
(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage gardeners may be anxious to start planting, but there’s one place in town that’s been doing that for months. Anchorage’s municipal greenhouses are in full bloom right now with workers prepping plants to go into the ground.

Senior Gardener Rich Lott said between 70,000-80,000 plants are grown every year from seed, some of them started as early as December.

“It’s months and months of work that goes into one summer,” he said, adding that it’s worth it.

Lott said every year they try a few new varieties, but some standard blooms draw rave reviews every year.

“We get a lot of compliments about our begonias,” he said. “I think it’s just mainly that people expect to see begonias in California or Hawaii, and they’re just amazed to see them this big, and this colorful, and this vibrant in Alaska.”

The colorful flowers will be a welcome sight after a long winter, which Lott said also includes 1,500 hanging baskets.

Gardeners hope to start putting plants in the ground in mid-May. Hanging baskets will go up across the city in the first week of June.

