Anchorage Wolverines showered with accolades for inaugural season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Wolverines were honored by the North American Hockey League as the 2021-22 Organization of the year.

The NAHL announced their end of the season awards as regular season has ended and the Robertson Cup Playoffs have started.

The Anchorage Wolverines won the Organization of the Year award in their inaugural season, and are also home to the Volunteer of the Year and. Additionally, three Wolverines players were named to the All-Midwest Division Team.

The NAHL said in a release that the Wolverines had an “aggressive and innovative launch campaign” and worked with the local Anchorage community on several service projects.

“In their first season in the NAHL, the Anchorage Wolverines made a huge impact both on and off the ice. As an expansion team, the Wolverines finished in 3rd place in the Midwest Division with a record of 33-19-8, earning a Robertson Cup Playoff berth,” the NAHL press release said. “In addition, five players to date have made NCAA commitments. Off the ice, the Wolverines put together a staff that introduced the NAHL brand of hockey to a new community and were immediately embraced.”

The release also said that the Wolverines sold out most of their home contests at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena.

Forward Talon Sigurdson, Defensemen Campbell Cichosz, and Goalie Raythan Robbins were all named to the All-Midwest Division team. Sigurdson had 59 points and 38 goals, averaging .98 points per game.

Cichosz had 32 total points and helped anchor a very strong Wolverines defense. Robbins played in 35 games, winning 21 of them and had a 0.922 save percentage.

Autumn Makar was announced as the 2021-22 volunteer of the year for her work as the billet coordinator for the Anchorage Wolverines.

