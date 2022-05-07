Advertisement

Body of solo climber not heard from in almost a week found on Denali

North America's tallest peak, Denali.
North America's tallest peak, Denali.
By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The body of a 35-year-old man that rangers were searching for has been found on Denali, the park said on Friday.

Denali National Park and Preserve had said on Thursday that rangers were searching for Matthias Rimml, a solo climber from Austria, after a friend of his reported Rimml had not been in contact in several days.

On Friday, the park announced in a press release that Rimml’s body was found during a high aerial search on Friday morning. The last time he had been heard from was Saturday, April 30 when he checked in with a contact on the ground. He was at 18,000 feet of elevation at the time, on Denali’s West Buttress.

“Aerial spotters on the park’s high altitude helicopter sighted Rimml’s body in the fall zone below Denali Pass,” the release said.

According to the park, Rimml “likely fell on the steep traverse” between Denali pass — located at 18,200 feet — and the 17,200-foot plateau. The park described it as “a notoriously treacherous stretch of the West Buttress route.”

Including Rimml, 13 climbers have died in falls along that traverse, the park said, the majority of which happen on the descent.

“Recovery efforts will not be attempted until an (National Park Service) ranger patrol is acclimated to high altitude and able to safely perform the recovery,” the release said.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

An aircraft lands on a 1,700 foot gravel strip at the Alaska State Fairgrounds Friday.
25th Great Alaska Aviation Gathering takes flight this weekend
The Anchorage municipal greenhouses are in full bloom
Anchorage municipal greenhouse is getting ready to plant
Starting this fall, Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District students will ride different...
New bus contractor takes over Mat-Su student transportation this fall
Ellie's Furcast: AWCC Bears wake up