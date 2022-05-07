Advertisement

Ellie’s Furcast: Conservation center Bears wake up

Bears at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center are awake!
By Elinor Baty
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Waking up after a long winter hibernation in Alaska is part of a bear’s yearly routine.

Unlike bears in the wild, when the residents at Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center crawl out of their dens, they probably don’t wake up “hangry.” Bears at AWCC wake up to snack, and of course enrichment toys, putting on quite the show for visitors.

