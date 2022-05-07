One man dead, another in custody after shooting in Fairbanks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has died and another is in custody following a shooting in downtown Fairbanks on Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the city.

Fairbanks Communication Director Teal Soden said via email that Fairbanks police responded to a shooting near Key Bank on Cushman Street in downtown Fairbanks shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday.

Soden reported that the adult male victim died, and that another adult male was taken into custody. Officers were still investigating early Friday evening and Soden said more information should be available Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.