Advertisement

Police: Father killed on highway while trying to find child’s toy thrown from car

Police said a father was struck and killed on a Tennessee highway when looking for his child's...
Police said a father was struck and killed on a Tennessee highway when looking for his child's toy.(Willowpix via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A Tennessee man was killed on a highway when he was trying to find his child’s toy that was thrown out of their car.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reports that 32-year-old Joshua Thomas Taylor was traveling on Thursday with his family on Interstate 65 when his child threw one of their favorite toys out of the window.

Police said Taylor returned later that evening to the area to look for the toy. He parked his car near a ramp and walked along the highway.

Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP truck drivers told police that they found Taylor and tried to talk with him, but he ran across the interstate and jumped over the barrier to the other side.

The truck drivers said they began traveling to the opposite side of the highway when they heard a collision.

Nashville police said the 32-year-old was struck by a GMC Yukon and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Yukon did not display any indications of impairment and officials said speed did not appear to be a factor.

Nashville police reminded everyone that walking on the interstate is illegal and very dangerous.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

Starting this fall, Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District students will ride different...
New bus contractor takes over Mat-Su student transportation this fall
Ellie's Furcast: AWCC Bears wake up
Anchorage's municipal greenhouses are in full bloom.
Anchorage Municipal Greenhouses are in full bloom
The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged in a fatal explosion.
Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 18, injures dozens