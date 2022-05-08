Dramatic landslide outside of Seward caught on video

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A landslide blocked Lowell Point Road near Seward Saturday evening.

Video of the landslide shows a front end loader was on the road removing smaller rocks from a previous landslide. The equipment backs up just as a large piece of the mountain, including several tall trees, comes down.

City Clerk Brend Ballou says the slide is about 300 feet wide and still unstable on the south end of the slide. She says there were no injuries. There are people on the other side of the slide who can’t get through on the road. According to Ballou, a water taxi is running from Miller’s Landing to Seward if people need to return to town.

Public Works and the Seward Fire Department were on the scene during the evening.

