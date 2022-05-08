Advertisement

Dramatic landslide outside of Seward caught on video

Dramatic video of a large landslide as it comes down across Lowell Point Road outside of Seward.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A landslide blocked Lowell Point Road near Seward Saturday evening.

Video of the landslide shows a front end loader was on the road removing smaller rocks from a previous landslide. The equipment backs up just as a large piece of the mountain, including several tall trees, comes down.

City Clerk Brend Ballou says the slide is about 300 feet wide and still unstable on the south end of the slide. She says there were no injuries. There are people on the other side of the slide who can’t get through on the road. According to Ballou, a water taxi is running from Miller’s Landing to Seward if people need to return to town.

Public Works and the Seward Fire Department were on the scene during the evening.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

Sun with a few more afternoon clouds on Mother's Day. An interesting weather change occurs...
Mother Nature treats moms in Southcentral and Southeast to another day of sun
Seward Landslide
Oil standards western AK
Oil standards bill for Western Alaska
APD standoff
Driver involved in Dimond standoff between police taken into custody