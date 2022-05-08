Advertisement

Driver involved in Dimond standoff between police taken into custody

APD standoff
APD standoff(KTUU)
By Taylor Burke
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A standoff between the driver of a car and Anchorage police ended about 6:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Dimond Boulevard and Victor Road.

According to police, patrol officers made a traffic stop at the intersection just past 6 p.m. Police say the driver refused to follow officers’ commands, necessitating a closure of all eastbound lanes on Dimond between Arlene Street and Victor Road, as well as one westbound lane on Dimond.

According to an Alaska’s News Source crew at the scene, the man was removed from his vehicle and taken away in an ambulance. Police report the driver was taken into custody and the road reopened.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

