Mother Nature treats moms in Southcentral and Southeast to another day of sun

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Much of Southcentral and Southeast enjoyed a beautiful and pleasant start to Mother’s Day weekend. Sunshine galore was the rule for both locations on Saturday with afternoon highs largely in the 50s. Overnight, skies stay clear over Southeast resulting in another potentially frosty morning with Sunday morning lows within a few degrees of freezing. Plenty of late morning and afternoon sunshine will help temperatures rise quickly into the low to mid 50s.

Back in Southcentral, the thermometer at Ted Stevens Anchorage International fell just shy of 60 degrees, at 58, for the daily maximum. It will be another seasonably cool night for the populated areas surrounding Cook Inlet. On Mother’s Day, expect generally a repeat performance of Saturday’s weather. Sunshine to start, more clouds by the afternoon, especially over the mountains. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-50s.

Conditions change somewhat for Southcentral on Monday as a vigorous disturbance sweeps across the southern one-third of the state spreading thicker clouds with numerous areas of rain out ahead. Much colder air, resembling something more March-like, is set to move in behind it for the middle part of the week. Skies brighten late in the week, and should help temperatures reach 60 degrees. Fingers crossed.

Happy Mother’s Day and may it be filled with new, cherished memories to come.

