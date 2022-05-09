Alaska Senate votes for energy payment on top of dividend

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Senate has voted for a $1,300 “energy relief” payment in addition to a dividend payment for residents this year.

The energy relief payment passed as an amendment to the state budget package that senators are debating. The budget bill as it came to the floor included a dividend of about $2,500 this year.

The energy relief payment would be on top of that. Debate on the package was expected throughout the day. The version of the budget that earlier passed the House included a dividend of about $1,250 and a $1,300 energy payment.

Differences between the versions of the budget that pass each the House and Senate are typically resolved in a conference committee.

