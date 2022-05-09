Advertisement

Friend believes death of experienced Denali climber an ‘accident’

Friend believes death of experienced Denali climber an ‘accident’
By Taylor Burke
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALKEETNA, Alaska (KTUU) - A friend and climbing partner of the Austrian mountain climber that died after going missing while attempting to summit Denali says he believes experience rules out anything other than a tragic accident.

The National Park Service confirmed the death of 35-year-old Matthias Rimml on Friday following an aerial search for the solo climber. It was reported that he likely fell on the steep traverse between Denali pass, a notoriously dangerous section of the West Buttress route.

Rimml was a professional mountain guide from Austria with years of climbing experience, according to his friend Andy Huetten.

Huetten said Rimml had a goal to climb seven summits and even had the accomplishment of summiting Mt. Kilimanjaro before attempting Denali. Huetten said it was because of this experience that Rimml’s death had to be just an accident, because he believes his friend was prepared.

“Our parents were mountaineers, we grew up that way, and we love to do it. We just love to be in the mountains,” Huetten said. “Our heart goes out in the mountains. You can put us in the city, you can put us in Anchorage, my sister lives in Anchorage ... and it’s nice there, but as soon as I’m in the mountains I’m happy there, I’m totally happy, and Matthias is the same way. He’s totally happy in the mountains.”

Searchers find body of man missing on Denali

Rimml was the first registered climber on Denali this season and had been missing for nearly a week, rangers said. He last checked in with Huetten by satellite phone on April 30. Huetten said the conversation was normal — they talked about Rimml’s health and the weather. Rimml stated he was tired, but doing well.

“Mountaineering is a dangerous sport. It’s a sport, you can not take it lightly,” Huetten said. “We are aware of it because we are mountaineers, and it does not come easy to be on the summit, no matter what. If it’s Flattop or if it’s Denali, it doesn’t matter, and Denali has its own rules.”

Huetten went on to say that on the surface, Denali seems to be an easy technical mountain to climb, but the wind and weather can easily defeat even the most experienced of climbers.

“He was a lovely person, wonderful partner and (an) excellent mountaineer,” Huetten said. “Nature showed us how small we are, that’s all. You always have to be aware of that, that we’re just a little piece of the puzzle. That’s a whole thing. It’s very tragic.”

The National Park Service confirmed the death of 35-year-old Matthias Rimml on Friday following...
The National Park Service confirmed the death of 35-year-old Matthias Rimml on Friday following an aerial search for the solo climber.(Courtesy Andy Huetten)

Huetten stated that the National Park Service has done a wonderful job and is appreciative of the rangers and pilots who put their lives on the line in the attempt to rescue and retrieve Rimml’s body.

Stay informed on the go with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source and Alaska's Weather Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

The Anchorage Fire Department said that 23 units were called to a residence on Mirror Lake...
No injuries reported in Mirror Lake residence fire
Denali hiker who died is remembered by his climbing partner
Friend of Denali hiker who died speaks out
More snow than rain expected as storm passes through
Winter-like storm starts the week
A standoff between the driver of a car and Anchorage police ended about 6:45 p.m. Saturday near...
Driver involved in Saturday standoff taken into custody