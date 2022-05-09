No injuries in Mirror Lake residence fire

CHUGIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - A structure fire near Mirror Lake left a home engulfed in flames Monday morning with no injuries.

The Anchorage Fire Department said that 23 units were called to a residence on Mirror Lake Drive around 2:16 a.m. Monday with a report of a structure fire. The department said firefighting efforts were able to bring the blaze under control and units are still on standby to mop up.

The department also said no one was injured in the fire, and they have not yet determined the source of the fire.

A structure fire near Mirror Lake left a home engulfed in flames Monday morning with no injuries. (Courtesy Reagan Thompson)

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

