Advertisement

No injuries in Mirror Lake residence fire

The Anchorage Fire Department said that 23 units were called to a residence on Mirror Lake...
The Anchorage Fire Department said that 23 units were called to a residence on Mirror Lake Drive around 2:16 a.m. Monday.(Courtesy Reagan Thompson)
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHUGIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - A structure fire near Mirror Lake left a home engulfed in flames Monday morning with no injuries.

The Anchorage Fire Department said that 23 units were called to a residence on Mirror Lake Drive around 2:16 a.m. Monday with a report of a structure fire. The department said firefighting efforts were able to bring the blaze under control and units are still on standby to mop up.

The department also said no one was injured in the fire, and they have not yet determined the source of the fire.

A structure fire near Mirror Lake left a home engulfed in flames Monday morning with no injuries.
A structure fire near Mirror Lake left a home engulfed in flames Monday morning with no injuries.(Courtesy Reagan Thompson)

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

Denali hiker who died is remembered by his climbing partner
Friend of Denali hiker who died speaks out
More snow than rain expected as storm passes through
Winter-like storm starts the week
A standoff between the driver of a car and Anchorage police ended about 6:45 p.m. Saturday near...
Driver involved in Saturday standoff taken into custody
A Saturday evening landslide has blocked Lowell Point Road in Seward, and city officials say...
‘Monster’ landslide remains unstable, officials say