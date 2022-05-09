Advertisement

Utah man arrested, charged with murder in case of Homer woman missing since 2019

(Courtesy Homer Police Department)
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Homer police have arrested and charged a man in connection to the disappearance of Anesha “Duffy” Murnane in October 2019.

In a statement Monday, the Homer Police Department said 32-year-old Kirby Foleni Calderwood of Ogden, Utah, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.

Murnane, 38 years old at the time of her disappearance, went missing Oct. 17, 2019, triggering a massive search effort that lasted months. A grand jury later determined her to have died by homicide following testimony in June 2021.

In their statement on Facebook, Homer police credited “hundreds of tips” and “numerous people” that contributed to tracking down and finding Calderwood.

“We would like to thank everyone who cooperated in this investigation,” the post read. “There were dozens of folks that helped out with initial searches. Many others called in with tips and information and stood by ready to assist us.

“We would also like to thank the FBI and the Ogden Utah Police Department for all of the help they have provided. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Duffy’s family and all who are touched by this horrible event.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

