Willow woman dies in car crash

A car crash near Willow Monday morning killed one woman and injured a man and another person.
By Tim Rockey
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - A Willow woman died in a car crash at approximately mile 68 of the Parks Highway on Monday morning.

According to a trooper dispatch, 29-year-old Audrey Ureda of Willow was driving an Acura SUV at 5:47 a.m. near Willow when an adult male driving a Chevrolet pickup drove into oncoming lanes of traffic and collided head-on with the Acura.

Troopers reported that Ureda was declared dead on scene and the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital. Troopers wrote that a passenger in the pickup was airlifted to an Anchorage hospital.

Troopers report that neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a contributing factor. The Parks Highway was closed for nearly three hours. Investigation into the collision is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Ureda owned and operated a coffee shop in Willow that opened last November.

