Windy and cooler conditions across Southcentral Monday

Gusts as high as 40 mph have been reported across Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fall-like pattern is taking shape across much of Alaska this morning, as a cold front is moving across the state. Many areas from the Interior and to the Slope are even seeing light snow showers falling, where accumulation will amount to less than an inch and a half through the day. Following several days of seeing his in the mid to upper 50s, a large portion of Alaska will see temperatures 10 to 20 degrees colder today. Combined with the cooler conditions will be breezy conditions. For many, winds began to increase Sunday evening with the activity set to slowly dissipate into the afternoon hours.

While winds will be the biggest issue for the day, one could also be dodging a few showers into the evening hours. The better shot for this will be in the Mat-Su Valley and across Prince William Sound where a surface low is set to develop. This low will be the main culprit for showers to form, with the activity shifting to Southeast into the evening hours.

Overall, not much rain will be associated with this evening. This comes as the cold front is losing steam as it marches across Alaska. The cooler weather that is reminiscent of fall will also be short-lived, as temperatures make a return back into the low to mid 50s through the week. We’ll see the return the return to a mixture of sun and clouds, with our next best shot of seeing any rain arriving by Thursday night into Friday.

Enjoy your Monday!

