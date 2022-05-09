Advertisement

Winter-like storm starts the week

By Joe Bartosik
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - I hope all the moms out there enjoyed their special day. Mother Nature, I like to think, made a large contribution by providing another day of golden sunshine and blue skies.

After taking two steps forward into real Spring weather the past couple of weeks, it’ll feel like a big step backwards early this week. A large, energetic storm system is set to move across the state, bringing significantly colder temperatures with it. Many locations from Southwest, through the Interior, and along the Brooks Range to the arctic coast will also see widespread snow showers, with some minor accumulations in spots.

Fortunately, the storm’s track and the Alaska Range will block much of the cold air and wintry precipitation from spilling into Southcentral. As the front passes through early Monday, scattered rain showers will be possible throughout the Anchorage and Valley areas with locations above 1,000 feet seeing snow showers. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s for daytime highs. West and northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph will make it feel more like 40 degrees, at times. Yikes!

Yes, everyone, the calendar does read May, but tell that to Mother Nature, especially after this weekend!

