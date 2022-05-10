Advertisement

Burn suspension begins for Kenai Peninsula, Kodiak residents

Burn suspension begins May 10 on Kenai Peninsula
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A burn suspension begins Tuesday for all residents on the Kenai Peninsula and Kodiak Island, according to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.

Dry conditions in recent weeks have created an excess of burn fuel on the Peninsula, and windy weather has only increased the possibility of a manmade wildfire sparking to life. The department said debris burns, such as those that many private residents tend to in their backyards, are highly susceptible to “escaping and spreading from their intended area.”

“We request the public to check previous areas of burned debris piles for ‘holdovers,’ to ensure no heat remains,” a release from the department said. “Fire can continue to burn underground through duff layers and roots systems for months, only to resurface, and spark a wildfire.”

Department officials added smaller campfires less than three feet in diameter are still allowed, but must be burning in an area with a fuel break and water nearby, as well as given complete attention to until fully put out.

Stay informed on the go with weather alerts from the Alaska's Weather Source app!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

May snow showers across parts of Alaska
May snow showers across parts of Alaska
Anesha 'Duffy' Murnane in an undated photo. (Courtesy Tela O'Donnell)
‘I’ve been holding out hope’: Family, friends of Anesha ‘Duffy’ Murnane react to arrest in 2019 case
Kodiak boy still missing
Kodiak boy still missing
907 Sports
907 Sports