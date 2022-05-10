Burn suspension begins for Kenai Peninsula, Kodiak residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A burn suspension begins Tuesday for all residents on the Kenai Peninsula and Kodiak Island, according to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.

Dry conditions in recent weeks have created an excess of burn fuel on the Peninsula, and windy weather has only increased the possibility of a manmade wildfire sparking to life. The department said debris burns, such as those that many private residents tend to in their backyards, are highly susceptible to “escaping and spreading from their intended area.”

“We request the public to check previous areas of burned debris piles for ‘holdovers,’ to ensure no heat remains,” a release from the department said. “Fire can continue to burn underground through duff layers and roots systems for months, only to resurface, and spark a wildfire.”

Department officials added smaller campfires less than three feet in diameter are still allowed, but must be burning in an area with a fuel break and water nearby, as well as given complete attention to until fully put out.

