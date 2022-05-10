Dry conditions making green-up a bit dusty

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Alaska’s fire season officially began on April 1.

Since that time, the rain bucket at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has only measured just under two-tenths of an inch. That amount is just over a third of an inch below normal. Even though the numbers don’t scream dry, the dust leftover from the winter hasn’t settled yet.

Over the past month, plenty of bright sunny days and mild temperatures have been occurring along with scenery displaying abundant signs of new life poking up out of the ground, and popping from branches of trees. Despite that, there seems to be a strange sixth sense that it’s not quite as green as it possibly should be. This sense is only reinforced when noticing a fine layer of brown dust on top of parked cars, or the winds whipping up a whirlwind, or a dust-devil.

The difference is stark between this year and previous years when a simple bike ride or brisk walk on a trail, means having to wear protection from getting sandblasted by all the dust and debris still around. This has been Maggie Cothron’s biggest complaint.

“It’s definitely been dry,” Cothron siad. “I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve noticed and just like the dust. It’s been pretty like here and there, and there’s been a ton of gravel on the ground. So it just kind of gets in the way when I’m biking.”

A good steady soaking rain would really help wash all this dust and sediment away. For the month of May, Anchorage only receives 0.65 inches of rain on average. So far, only 0.02 inches has fallen at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. That leaves 0.63 inches needed over the next 21 days to make the monthly average. It’s a goal that still can easily be achieved. In fact, the latest long range forecast calls for us to end up with near normal rainfall for the month.

Homeowners can take advantage of this dry time to clean up their own yards, removing those items that could be fuel for any type of fire. Chief Norm McDonald of the state’s Division of Wildland Fire and Aviation says to:

1) clean the leaves and spruce needles out of your gutters

2) move any firewood away from the house.

3) limb up any trees close to your house.

4) make sure any vents or soffits are covered by wire mesh to prevent embers from sneaking in.

Once all of that’s done, the yard will also be much closer in supporting a summer garden. Falling right in line with everything else this spring it seems, gardening is also starting off tricky. Levi Knickerbocker is concerned about a dry garden this early in the growing season.

“Our garden usually has bits of ice in it, but we don’t have any ice in our garden,” Knickerbocker said. “So we are already ready to plant things, and I don’t know if that’s necessarily a good thing because we don’t want our garden to dry up really fast.”

While more precipitation falls on average during the summer months rather than in the spring months, fires caused by lightning strikes add to the number of fires. Despite the slight dry spell, the region overall remains at a low risk of wild and brush fires, for now.

