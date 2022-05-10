Flood Warning: High water reported as breakup continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Weather Service Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center issued a Flood Warning for Circle after an ice jam was reported on the Yukon River.

Forecasters say the jam is about six miles downriver from Circle and is causing river levels to rise and flood the area. The airport access road is seeing high water and flooding is expected in low-lying areas. They are also keeping a close eye on a large run of ice 28 miles upriver of Circle. The warning is in effect through at least 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The previous flood warning issued for Manley Hot Springs following an ice jam on the Tanana River has expired. The ice is flowing and water is beginning to recede.

High water is also being reported in Glennallen Monday. Alaska Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Danielle Tessen says that department maintenance crews responded to high water on Snowshoe Street. Tessen said that water is coming in from the woods, likely overflowing from Moose Creek.

Tessen said two newer culverts in the area are working, however, the water is taking a different route. Crews worked Monday to install jersey barriers to reroute the water back into the culverts.

The breakup flood potential continues to be significantly higher than normal across much of the state. Stay with Alaska’s Weather Source for the latest statewide river conditions.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.