Advertisement

Inside The Gates: Service members come together to eliminate risk of drunk driving

Volunteer members with the Joint Base Against Drunk Driving (JBADD) on JBER in Anchorage are on...
Volunteer members with the Joint Base Against Drunk Driving (JBADD) on JBER in Anchorage are on a mission to save careers while saving lives.(KY3)
By Georgina Fernandez
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Volunteer members with the Joint Base Against Drunk Driving (JBADD) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage are on a mission to save careers while saving lives.

“We’re going out there, we’re preventing people from getting behind the wheel when they’re intoxicated,” 1st. Lt. John Sherwood with the U.S. Air Force said.

Sherwood is one of a handful of volunteers that works as a designated driver during the weekends. As a nurse with the Air Force, Sherwood is dedicated to spending his time on the clock saving lives and volunteering his weekends to help out his community.

“I’m medical, I see, you know, the effects of drunk driving firsthand,” Sherwood said. “It’s a way I can go out there and be proactive. That’s what this program, is for is to be proactive, go out there and prevent drunk driving before it starts.”

Every Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. JBADD members respond to calls from other military personnel who are needing a safe ride home.

“It’s important to be proactive because if they are behind the wheel drinking and driving, then we’ve already missed an opportunity to save a life,” Sherwood said. “We go out there and we’re proactive and we prevent it before it starts.”

Sen. Sullivan joins California lawmaker in listening session to target solution to Alaska’s active duty suicide rates

On an average weekend, Sherwood said that they will respond to between eight to 15 calls each night. The entire program is done through volunteer work.

Service members will drive their cars, pay for their gas, and do not accept payment. It is just part of their duty, they say, of keeping each other safe.

“Every time we go pick someone up, that’s to me in my mind and I believe in everyone else that volunteers is a life saved or more than one life saved. And that to me is personally why I like doing it the most,” said Ian Flynn, PFC. for the U.S. Army and JBADD volunteer.

In addition to taking service members home, JBADD volunteers are also making sure other residents off base have a safe road to be on.

“Anchorage is our community,” Flynn said. “So, going out there and being able to pick up military members and save the military members’ lives and also potentially save some citizens lives through actions that could have been caused if we didn’t pick up the individual, that’s our goal, that’s what we want.”

Service members looking for a ride or who are interested in volunteering can visit the JBER JBADD Facebook page for details. Volunteers also encourage service members to keep their contact information on their phones, so they can have quick access to call them when needed.

Stay informed on the go with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source and Alaska's Weather Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

May snow showers across parts of Alaska
May snow showers across parts of Alaska
Anesha 'Duffy' Murnane in an undated photo. (Courtesy Tela O'Donnell)
‘I’ve been holding out hope’: Family, friends of Anesha ‘Duffy’ Murnane react to arrest in 2019 case
Kodiak boy still missing
Kodiak boy still missing
907 Sports
907 Sports