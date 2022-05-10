‘I’ve been holding out hope’: Family, friends of Anesha ‘Duffy’ Murnane react to arrest in 2019 case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - “At some point, someone said, ‘You need to decide how you’re going to think about this. And I thought, ‘The way I’m going to think about this is, there’s always hope.”

Stephanie Rodriguez, like so many in the tiny town of Homer, had been holding out hope. At first, she hoped her friend Anesha ‘Duffy’ Murnane might come home on her own accord.

If not that, she hoped Murnane would be found, safely guided back to her life in the bayside community.

That was before, though. Now, like so many around her, she’s just hoping for answers.

“The way that I thought about it, there’s always hope until the truth comes out,” Rodriguez said. “That’s what carried me through all this: just having the mindset that there’s always hope until the truth comes out, until we have the facts.

“And that may never happen, but if you give up that hope, you might as well say she’s dead and go down that dark alley,” she continued. “And I didn’t want to choose to do that until I had to.”

Duffy Murnane disappeared in October of 2019, triggering a slew of searches, rallies and campaigns – both on the sidewalks of Homer and on the internet – as her loved ones searched desperately for any clue of her whereabouts. She’d been picked up, authorities said, possibly taken, and there were concerns over her safety.

“I’d go for jogs down the road,” said Tela O’Donnell Bacher, one of Murnane’s close friends. “I’d be looking in ditches. I’d see something blue... ‘Is that her jacket?’ And run down off the road...

“It’s been a long time,” she added, “and there’s just so much processing, you know? This is how you see it, and now it’s different. People are going through lots of emotions.”

Rodriguez, another close friend of the Murnane family, also spoke candidly of the grieving process that came with Murnane’s initial disappearance, and the emotions of every development – or lack thereof – in the case. An arrest on Monday, seemingly one of the biggest steps toward possible justice for Murnane, was like reopening a wound that still hadn’t healed.

“Now, there’s not only the grieving process,” Rodriguez said, “but that process that starts again. Is justice going to be served? Another element in this horrible movie or nightmare that we’re having to deal with.”

Since that October some two-and-a-half years ago, friends, family, community members and multiple law enforcement agencies have worked tirelessly in their efforts to find Murnane, or at least learn more about where she could be. Together, they’ve taken and chased down hundreds of tips, according to Alaska State Troopers, in the event one might lead them to her.

A major break came this May, court documents show, in the form of an assist in an alarmingly detailed tip submitted to a hotline. The tip would lead to an arrest, with a 32-year-old Utah man – who police say was living in Homer at the time of Murnane’s disappearance – facing formal charges of kidnapping and murder. Those same court documents recount in horrific detail the alleged torture Murnane suffered at the hands of this man, who is someone she reportedly knew personally.

Aside from the details, the arrest itself is a development in the case that has provided some answers, but it’s prompted more questions, too.

“Now that we know some information, it does make me feel safer,” said Anna Smith, another friend of Murnane’s, explaining how difficult it was to not only be unaware of Murnane’s whereabouts or condition, but also not know who might’ve been involved. “But then the reality set in, that my friend is gone, and I won’t get to see her again. And I miss her so much.”

Smith, who spent some time in Arizona before moving back to Homer, spoke about the hopes she and Murnane had to travel to Mexico together, something she said they talked about not even a few weeks before Murnane went missing.

“I was hoping to meet up with her, because it’s only a 5-hour drive from where we were living,” she said. “I’m just going to miss her humor, her laughter, and how, you know, fun and goofy we could be together sometimes. She always made me laugh. And I’m gonna really miss her not being here to be a part of our lives.”

Despite the arrest marking progress in the case itself, it’s a new starting point for many of those who are seeking justice for Murnane.

“I’m going to grieve Duffy, and at the same time be thankful and grateful that she was a part of my life,” Rodriguez said. “It’s not over yet, but at least we’ve hit one mountain, we’ve climbed one mountain, we hit that goal, and so now it’s time to get ready and deal with another one.

“When you love somebody, you hold on to that hope,” she continued. “That’s what I had been doing. That’s what I’ll continue to do until we see that justice is served.”

An event dedicating a memorial bench in Murnane’s name is planned for this coming June, outside the Homer Public Library.

