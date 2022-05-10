May snow showers across parts of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures this morning across a large portion of Alaska are holding in the 20s and 30s, as the state continues to see a brief cool spell. Along with the cooler weather, many areas continue to see some light snow showers, with light accumulation from the Interior to western Alaska likely 1 to 2 inches of snow. While the snow is set to lighten up through the day, persistent westerly to northerly winds across the state will continue to pump in cooler conditions and lead to wind chills remaining in the 30s and 40s for most Tuesday.

The winds won’t be strong for Southcentral, but we’ll see a steady northerly wind up to 20 to 40 mph across the region. These winds will certainly make the afternoon feel noticeably cooler than the mid 50s forecast. Although that will be the case, sunshine will greet us all, making it a nice afternoon to get outside and enjoy spring. The good news is we’ll stay dry today, outside of a spot shower in Prince William Sound.

After seeing highs in the 50s and 60s yesterday, Southeast is set to see temperatures 10 to 15 degrees cooler. This comes as the fall-like weather pattern spills into Southeast as well, with rain expected through the day. While the rain won’t be anything significant, some spots could see upwards of half an inch of rain.

As the week progresses, a slow warming trend looks to return to the state. While some areas will continue to see a mixed bag of precipitation, many locations will continue to hold onto the dry weather.

Have a wonderful and safe Tuesday!

