Mixed bag of May weather for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Good news for Manley Hots Springs as the flood warning is over, but concern for Circle is growing as the community along the Yukon River is under a warning now.

Water has receded in Manley, but the watch is on in Circle as spring melting continues. Glennallen was also reporting some flooding in the community, near Moose Creek.

Fairbanks area residents saw snow over the start of the week, and it was measured at 5.8 inches Northwest of the city. The North slope will see sunshine, and there could be some snow in Northwest locations of the state, with up to an inch or snow possible for Nome and Unalakleet.

Anchorage will see winds into Tuesday night. Sunshine will also stick around through mid-day Wednesday. High pressure is parked out over the Bering Sea, and low pressure is moving into Prince William Sound, creating some gusty winds as the air is squeezed between the two weather systems. The Southcentral Alaska region will feel the winds tomorrow.

Southeast Alaska will see the storm moving in tonight and Tuesday with clouds and rain, even snow possible in higher elevations. A series of low pressure systems will bring another round of cool temperatures and possible snow this week, starting Tuesday for the Northwest villages. Kotzebue is one of those that could see up to 2 inches of spring snowflakes.

There may even by some snow for the Alaska Range.

Green-up is underway in Alaska, and it’s time to be careful with fire fuels and fire. Many are taking the opportunity to “clean up” at the same time!

