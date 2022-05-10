Man dies in single vehicle collision on Glenn Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man died after crashing a red pickup truck along the Glenn Highway Monday afternoon.

According to a community alert, a red pickup truck traveling north on the Glenn Highway crashed, killing the only occupant.

A spokesperson for Anchorage police wrote in an email that the driver of the truck was an adult male, but that next-of-kin notifications have not yet been made. Police wrote that the man drove the truck across the median at the South Birchwood over pass and the vehicle landed upside down below the bridge.

Police wrote that the man was declared dead on scene, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation. All lanes of traffic have reopened.

