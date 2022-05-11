Advertisement

Cooper Landing wildfire under control after burning more than 4 acres

Crews battle a two-acre fire near mile 47 of the Sterling Highway in Cooper Landing.
Crews battle a two-acre fire near mile 47 of the Sterling Highway in Cooper Landing.(Photo credit Cooper Landing Emergency Services)
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOPER LANDING, Alaska (KTUU) - A wildfire that burned more than four acres of forest near Cooper Landing is now under control, according to officials at the scene of the blaze.

Alaska Division of Forestry spokesperson Sam Harrel said Wednesday that the brush fire, unofficially known as the “Kenai Overlook Fire”, grew to about 4.3 acres Tuesday night but is now at 60% containment while crews continue mop-up efforts.

A spokesperson with Cooper Landing Emergency Services said crews were initially dispatched to the fire located roughly between miles 46 and 47 of the Sterling Highway, Tuesday at 5:19 p.m., north of the current highway.

The state is currently in the process of building a new, straighter route that bypasses the current route that winds its way through the tiny community along the Kenai River, and the spokesperson said the call was directed toward an area of brush-clearing for the future route.

“It was a vegetation fire that was reported about a quarter of an acre at the time of the call-in,” said Cooper Landing Emergency Services Fire Chief Riley Shurtleff.

Shurtleff said the Alaska Division of Forestry took control of efforts to extinguish the fire just before 6 p.m. and by 8:25 p.m., the fire was “under control.”

There were no structures in danger in the immediate area, Shurtleff said, but several private cabins and businesses were flagged as a warning, which he said is part of the crew’s protocol for fires this size.

Overall, the blaze required two water tankers, a mini pumper fire truck, an ambulance, a command support vehicle and an additional all-terrain vehicle, according to Shurtleff.

A Facebook post by the Division of Forestry reported that a helicopter response was also utilized.

