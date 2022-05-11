JBER soldier killed in bear attack on base

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson soldier has died following a bear attack that occurred during a training exercise.

JBER Spokesperson Erin Eaton wrote in a press release that while training in an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill, a U.S. Army Alaska Soldier was attacked by a bear and died from the injuries.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident, and the Alaska Wildlife Troopers are still searching for the bear involved in the attack.

JBER officials say more information about the incident will be announced as it becomes available and the name of the Soldier who died will be released pending next-of-kin notification.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

