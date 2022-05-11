Advertisement

JBER soldier killed in bear attack on base

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (KTUU)
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (KTUU) (KTUU)
By Connor Matteson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson soldier has died following a bear attack that occurred during a training exercise.

JBER Spokesperson Erin Eaton wrote in a press release that while training in an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill, a U.S. Army Alaska Soldier was attacked by a bear and died from the injuries.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident, and the Alaska Wildlife Troopers are still searching for the bear involved in the attack.

JBER officials say more information about the incident will be announced as it becomes available and the name of the Soldier who died will be released pending next-of-kin notification.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

The Alaska Senate passed a budget on Tuesday with a full statutory Permanent Fund dividend at...
Alaska Senate passes its budget with $5,500 in cash payments
COVID-19 has caused many people across the world to make sacrifices. Anchorage School District...
Mountain View Elementary students experience first field trip in 2 years
Investigator says Kirby Calderwood raped and abused women, at least two instances reported to...
Man charged with Homer woman’s murder worked as Direct Care Provider
A Con Air water tanker drops 2,000 gallons of water at the Palmer Airport during a fire...
Governor puts spotlight on wildfire awareness in the state