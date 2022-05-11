Advertisement

Mountain View Elementary students experience first field trip in two years

Students from Mountain View Elementary had their first field trip to the Anchorage Museum in...
Students from Mountain View Elementary had their first field trip to the Anchorage Museum in two years.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - COVID-19 has caused many people across the world to make sacrifices. Anchorage School District students have not been able to go on field trips for the majority of the pandemic.

Field trips are back on now, but many students missed out on specific trips that are taken when they are in specific grades. Among those is the fifth grade graduating class at Mountain View Elementary.

“When I learned they hadn’t had a field trip since second grade I couldn’t believe it,” said long-term substitute teacher “Coach” Wes Cornelison. “I was like, really? You’re in the fifth grade you haven’t had a field trip, and I still remember my fifth-grade field trip so it’s a pretty big deal.”

Cornelison said the school had enough funds left over at the end of the school year to send a busload of fifth graders to the Anchorage Museum on Tuesday, a place many of them had never been before.

The students enjoyed getting out of the classroom and having a day of hands-on fun in the museum’s Discovery Center, something Cornelison said they deserved after a long two years with COVID-19 mitigation policies.

“It’s been rough but we feel like we can see the light and it’s pretty cool,” Cornelison said.

