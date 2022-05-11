Rain looks promising for Southcentral by Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in more than a month, a decent shot of rain looks to make a return to Southcentral. While the rain looks to arrive by Thursday night into Friday, some parts of the region could see some showers this afternoon. While we have been fairly dry across the region, outside of diurnal showers in the Valley, an incoming wave from western Alaska will bring widespread showers and cooler conditions back to the region.

Persistent northwesterly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be the main driver in our weather pattern the rest of this week. While we’re starting off with sunshine for your Wednesday, clouds are set to steadily thicken up through the day. While the moisture associated with the cloud coverage will taper off before making it into the region, some light rain showers are possible along the Kenai into the evening. With thicker cloud coverage today, temperatures will only climb into the low to mid 50s through the day.

Starting Thursday into Friday, another upper level disturbance will drive south into Southcentral. This will bring the best shot of accumulating rain to the region, where up to a tenth, if not more of rain looks possible. Should the system hold together and the rain become more widespread, it’s possible daily highs will struggle to break out of the 40s for the close of this week.

As for the rest of the state, the Interior will continue to see a slow warming trend into the weekend, while the Aleutians will hold onto partly cloudy and breezy conditions. Southeast will keep some rain in the forecast in the days ahead, although most of the impacts will be for the southern inner channels.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

