South Anchorage SWAT response leads to arrest of man

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after an hours-long standoff with Anchorage police and a SWAT team in south Anchorage.

Police arrested Adam L. Lee, 40, just after midnight Wednesday morning after members of a SWAT team used negotiating tactics to draw him out of a residence on Nantucket Loop, just north of O’Malley Road, according to an Anchorage Police Department alert.

Police responded around 5:45 p.m. to a report of bullet holes in a duplex wall shared with a neighbor. When police attempted to engage with Lee, who was inside the home, he refused to open the door or comply with officer’s requests. Police said they then discovered he had a prior order against him.

“A computer check revealed Lee was the respondent in a stalking order wherein the petitioner was the next-door-neighbor,” police said.

After confirming that the bullet holes were new, due to drywall dust and bullets on the floor of the neighboring home, police were granted a warrant and began using methods of reaching Lee, including foam batons, flash bangs and chemical agents.

Lee ultimately agreed to come out of the house and police arrested and charged him with misconduct involving a weapon and stalking charges.

Police added that officers are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

