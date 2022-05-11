Advertisement

Spring weather varies wildly across Alaska

Riverside communities watch river levels as break-up continues
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flood warnings remain in place for Circle on the Yukon River and Glennallen.

Moose Creek near Glennallen and other waterways are causing water to inundate yards, homes and community buildings. Circle will see the flood warning through 4 p.m. Wednesday, and through Friday morning in Glennallen, unless canceled earlier. Residents living along the river systems should be extra vigilant this time of year.

A series of low pressure systems will drop out of the Arctic with a delivery of May snow, and it could come in inches for parts of Northwest Alaska. This also brings colder air Southward, stalling, but not stopping the break-up process. Water levels on rivers will remain high.

Gusty winds will persist for the North coast communities of Utqiagvik, Wainwright, and Deadhorse, with west-southwest winds gusting between 15-30 miles per hour.

In the meantime, Anchorage saw blue sky and sunshine, along with brisk north winds. Winds will taper off mid-week, and a chance of rain arrives Friday.

The hot spot across Alaska on Tuesday was Cordova with 56 degrees, and the cold spot goes to two communities — Shishmaref and Noatak — with lows of 12 degrees.

