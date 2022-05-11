Wildfire burning near Cooper Landing
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COOPER LANDING, Alaska (KTUU) - A wildfire has been reported at mile 46.5 of the Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing, and crews are responding attempt to put the fire out.
According to a post from Cooper Landing Emergency Services, the fire was reported at approximately 6 p.m. and residents were being asked to avoid the area. A second post reported that “All crews are continuing to contain the affected area at the present time.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
