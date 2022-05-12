Advertisement

An arctic low brings spring snow and rain

Ice jams are still causing flooding
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Colder air moving across the state dropped temperatures to below freezing as far south as parts of Anchorage.

These freezing temperatures are going to be the last of the season as we go through the next week. Increasing clouds associated with the storm front out of the Northwest moved into Southcentral Alaska on Wednesday afternoon. There is a second storm to follow that will bring a chance of rain to Anchorage and Southcentral from Thursday night to Friday.

Flood warnings remain in place for Circle and Glennallen, with a flood watch for Galena on the Yukon river.

The hot spot for Alaska on Wednesday is Haines with 59 degrees, and Point Thomson dropped to nine degrees for the cold spot.

